LOCKDOWN has been a struggle for many people – but for one South Wales family, it has been fun thanks to their new four-legged friend.

Eve Hellier-Smith and her children have had the blessing of three-year-old golden retriever Vesper joining their Crickhowell home in October.

He’s been given to the family by Guide Dogs Cymru as a ‘buddy dog’ for six-year-old Rubin who has nystagamus and is registered blind. He has no sight in his right eye and limited vision in his left. Older sister Molly, eight, is fully-sighted.

Eve Hellier-Smith, Rubin and Molly with Vesper the buddy dog from Guide Dogs Cymru

The family enjoy adventurous activities including paddle-boarding, hiking and wild swimming. Vesper isn’t as interested in the paddle-boarding but enjoys having fun – with his adventures being documented through his own Instagram account – vesperbuddydog_adventures.

Rubin has been more confident since Vesper joined the family. Ms Hellier-Smith said: “Vesper has given Rubin more confidence when we go out and about. If we stop for a rest while Vesper is off the lead, Vesper comes straight back to check that Rubin is ok.

“At home, Vesper enjoys cuddles with Rubin and if he is tired, they lie next to each other on the floor. Rubin and Molly love spending time in the garden with him playing tub of war or fetch.”

The Buddy Dogs service aims to give children and young people with a vision impairment the benefits and friendship of a well-behaved dog. It was rolled out in Wales last summer and Ms Hellier-Smith applied immediately.

“Four months later we had Vesper. I was surprised and grateful at how quickly it all happened, especially during the Covid crisis.

Rubin Hellier-Smith with Vesper the buddy dog from Guide Dogs Cymru

“We attended a couple of online webinars to find out what buddy dogs were all about, then we went to Leamington Spa for a short training session. I feel very well supported by Guide Dogs and can ask for advice whenever I need it.”

Vesper is very active – which fits in well with their outdoor lifestyle. “He never wants his walks to end,” said Ms Hellier-Smith. “When the children were off school, we were able to explore and go on adventures to places like the Sugar Loaf mountain.

“I enjoy wild swimming in the River Usk but if it’s too high I go to the Keepers Pond in Blaenavon. I’ve tried Vesper on the paddle-board, but it was too wobbly for him! I put the children in wetsuits and they paddle. They’ve been swimming once or twice but it gets cold quickly.”

Originally, Vesper was being trained as a guide dog but the buddy dog role suited his affectionate nature better. Ms Hellier-Smith said: “I’ve taken Vesper into town alone for a couple of trial runs, and he’s a different dog with his buddy dog jacket on. It’s as if he reverts to guide dog mode, and it takes my respect to a different level. I’m looking forward to taking Rubin out and knowing that Vesper is going to be fine in busy situations.

“I would love it if Rubin could have a guide dog in the future, and he will learn so much from Vesper. Although he does not gui8de Rubin, Vesper acts like a guide dog in many situations. At the top of steps or steep banks, he stops to indicate there’s a slope.

“I hope many more families living with sight loss will benefit from this amazing service when they realise how well behaved these dogs are – so different from an ordinary pet.”

To find out more about the Buddy Dog service in Wales, ring 0800 781 1444 to book a place on one of Guide Dogs’ upcoming webinars.