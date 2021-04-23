TRIBUTES have been paid to a Haverfordwest mum who sadly died in a fire at her home earlier this week.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the person who died in the fire in Siskin Close on Monday, April 19, has been formally identified as 46-year-old Marie Bellingham.

Ms Bellingham was mother to seven children.

The victim’s family thanked the county for its support in this difficult time.

“Marie was a loving mother of seven boys who are all heartbroken at the loss of their Mum,” read a statement from the family.

“The boys are extremely grateful to the support and generosity they have been shown by the community at this sad time. "They want to thank everyone for this, as well as the privacy and respect that is being allowed to them.”

As previously reported, emergency services were called to the property at approximately 10.30pm on Monday night, April 19.

They battled the blaze for more than three hours, before leaving the scene at 1.55am on Tuesday morning.

The county’s response to the fire was instantaneous.

Haverfordwest Town Council asked for the family to be given space to grieve after this tragic event.

In a statement they said: “Our heartfelt condolences to the Haverfordwest family that tragically lost their mother and home yesterday.

“We would ask that you respect the privacy of the family and leave no comments or questions relating to the circumstances.”

A Go Fund Me page set up to support the family that has already raised more than £4,000.

Set up by local resident Sarah Diamond the day after the tragedy, the page stated: “After the devastating fire in Siskin Close last night, two young boys are left without their mum along with five other older children.

"After gathering donations, clothes, due to losing everything in the fire last night, the community wants to donate more, so we have started a Go Fund Me page to help take pressure off the family, to help with funeral costs and future living for the boys.”

A raffle has also been organised by local resident Layla Brace who runs community support group Break the Stigma, in Pembroke Dock.

Layla said: “I am organising a raffle to help two young boys, who sadly lost their mum in a house fire. All funds will be donated straight to the fundraiser. The raffle will be unlimited numbers, and will be £1 a number, which will then be drawn via random number generator. I am after local businesses, self-employed people or anyone who would like to donate anything at all.”

To enter the raffle, contact Layla at the Break the Stigma Facebook page. The draw will be made on Sunday, April 25.

A link to Ms Diamond’s Go Fund Me page is here.