PENARTH traders have been busy since they were allowed to reopen their doors to customers again.

On Monday, April 12, shops that were deemed ‘non-essential’ were allowed to open again as part of the Welsh Government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

We spoke with some business owners in the town to see how the past week has been and how they are feeling.

Funky Monkey, Windsor Road

Justin Horton

Co-owner Justin Horton said: “We were so pleased to open our doors last Monday.

“It was a busy, and safe, week with all of our safety measures working well.

“People were happy to queue and wait to come in where necessary.

“It was the first chance that people had to come and buy summer clothes, and we sold lots of summer dresses.

Very happy customer, Alicia who discovered that they now sell Joules for Kids. She found a Joules zip fleece for her two-year-old that matches her own grown-up Joules fleece

“Seeing so many people openly supporting the independent businesses in Penarth was the biggest boost of all, and there seems to be a genuine rallying of support for local businesses from the people of Penarth.

“We’re very grateful for their support.”

Funky Monkey on Windsor Road

Umpa Lumpa, Windsor Arcade

Karen Dunlop

Owner Karen Dunlop said: “The team at Umpa Lumpa are thrilled to be open again. It’s great to see our customers and welcome them back to a safe environment.

“Trade has been steady and I’m sure it will continue to improve with more tourists and visitors coming to Penarth.

“The vibe across town is one of hope and excitement.

There are an array of goodies on offer

“This will continue when the cafes and restaurants open for outside business next week.

“Our online shop remains strong and we continue to deliver to those customers who prefer this service www.umpalumpasweetshop.co.uk.”

Apothecary64, Cornerswell Road

Craig Parker

Owner Craig Parker said: “A really good week last week people are loving coming into the shop to sample the fragrances and are loving being out and about!”

Many different fragrances and candles are available in store

We’ve also spoken with pub owners in Penarth who will be reopening their pub gardens on Monday, April 26, when coronavirus restrictions on outdoor hospitality ease in Wales.

Pub-goers have waited months for this day, and now they will be allowed to have a pint outdoors as coronavirus rates drop.