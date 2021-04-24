THOUSANDS of pounds worth of drugs and a large quantity of cash have been seized by police during a warrant in Cross Hands.
Police officers searched a home in Cross Hands on Tuesday, April 20, where herbal cannabis, £5,000 in cash, drugs paraphernalia and a small quantity of white powder were located.
The quantity of cannabis weighed more than 2kg, and is estimated to have a street value of £11,000.
The occupant of the house, who was not present, was later located by Dyfed-Powys police officers, who said "will be interviewed in relation to potential drugs production, possession with intent to supply and proceeds of crime act offences".
Sergeant Gavin Phillips said: “This positive result was achieved thanks to the efforts of the neighbourhood policing team in Cross Hands working with the community and partners to address concerns and combat drug dealing in the area.
“We hope this send a message of reassurance to the community that their safety is our priotity.”
Police have said that any concerns over the use or supply of drugs can be reported to them either online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101.