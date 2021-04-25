FIRE crews are tackling a fire on a mountainside near Risca.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service took to Twitter to reassure people that they were dealling with the fire on Machen Mountain.
They said: "Fire crews are in attendance and continuing to monitor the fire at Machen mountain."
Gwent Police said they were called to a number of grass fires in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent earlier this week.
On social media they said they had been working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, using drones to increase patrols in the area following multiple incidents.
🛑This needs to STOP🛑— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) April 21, 2021
What may seem like a little bit of fun can spread quickly and cause damage to property, endanger the environment and put lives at risk.
If you see a fire 🔥 or anyone starting a fire, please call 9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ immediately.#DawnsGlaw @SWFRS_FireCrime https://t.co/v6024iUazH