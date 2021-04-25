FIRE crews are tackling a fire on a mountainside near Risca. 

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service took to Twitter to reassure people that they were dealling with the fire on Machen Mountain. 

They said: "Fire crews are in attendance and continuing to monitor the fire at Machen mountain."

South Wales Argus: Credit: @thekeeperisno1 via Twitter. Credit: @thekeeperisno1 via Twitter.

Gwent Police said they were called to a number of grass fires in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent earlier this week.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Laura Marsh Picture: Laura Marsh

On social media they said they had been working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, using drones to increase patrols in the area following multiple incidents.