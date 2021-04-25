FOUR new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent - three in Newport - among 62 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent, but there have been three across Wales.

The total number of deaths across Wales since the pandemic began stands at 5,546 and 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,224, including 41,458 in Gwent.

Of these new confirmed cases, three were in Newport, one in Blaenau Gwent, none in Caerphilly, none in Torfaen, and none in Monmouthshire.

Here is the full list of all the new cases:

Swansea – 10

Neath Port Talbot – 4

Cardiff – 10

Gwynedd – 1

Carmarthenshire – 6

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 4

Caerphilly – 0

Flintshire – 3

Blaenau Gwent – 1

Newport – 3

Bridgend – 2

Vale of Glamorgan – 1

Anglesey – 0

Conwy – 4

Denbighshire – 0

Torfaen – 0

Wrexham – 4

Merthyr Tydfil – 1

Powys – 3

Ceredigion – 1

Monmouthshire – 0

Pembrokeshire – 0

Resident outside of Wales – 4

Unknown location – 0

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.