THERE have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent in the past two days - and the area has now gone a week since the last death was confirmed.

But three new cases have been confirmed in other parts of Wales since Friday.

And four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent in the past two days, among 62 across Wales.

Figures issued by Public Health Wales on Sundays now cover two days, as there is currently no daily update on Saturdays.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,224, including 41,443 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,546, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 19, the latest available - is 15.3 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 13.6 per 100,000.

The rate for Gwent as a whole has risen slightly in recent days, though the number of case confirmed here remains very low, while for Wales as a whole, the rate has fallen gradually through April.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales has risen by more than 26,000 in the last two days, to 1,768,585. And more than 33,500 people have had their second dose over the past two days, taking to 687,049 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Blaenau Gwent (4.3 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and, with Conwy, the equal third lowest rate in Wales, to April 18.

Monmouthshire (7.4 per 100,000) has, with Carmarthenshire, the equal seventh lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week.

Newport (27.2 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 19, behind only Gwynedd (28.1). Torfaen (20.2) has, with Swansea, the equal fourth highest rate, and Caerphilly (8.3) has the 12th highest rate.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 18 is 1.5 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days across Wales are:

Cardiff - 10

Swansea - 10

Carmarthenshire - six

Conwy - four

Wrexham - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Newport - three

Flintshire - three

Powys - three

Bridgend - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Gwynedd - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Ceredigion - one

Caerphilly - none

Monmouthshire - none

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Denbighshire - none

Pembrokeshire - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - four

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.