POLICE have issued warnings to several off-road bikers across Gwent, after one was injured in Pontypool. 

Officers are currently dealing with an injured off-road biker at Keepers Pond. 

Gwent Police Monmouthshire officers tweeted: "This highlights why you should not drive off road bikes illegally."

They have already issued two bikes with warnings under Section 59 - which allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes 'alarm, distress or annoyance'.

Off-road bikes were also reported in the Risca wards, with officers saying that "this will not be tolerated."