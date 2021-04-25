POLICE have issued warnings to several off-road bikers across Gwent, after one was injured in Pontypool.
Officers are currently dealing with an injured off-road biker at Keepers Pond.
Gwent Police Monmouthshire officers tweeted: "This highlights why you should not drive off road bikes illegally."
They have already issued two bikes with warnings under Section 59 - which allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes 'alarm, distress or annoyance'.
Off-road bikes were also reported in the Risca wards, with officers saying that "this will not be tolerated."
Off-Road bikes reported in the Risca wards, this will not be tolerated, Risca NPT are on the mountainside, #safergwent #Riscanpt pic.twitter.com/B7kPDd83aB— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) April 25, 2021
