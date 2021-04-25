ARE you planning on going to sit outside a pub or a restaurant tomorrow, to meet friends and celebrate the reopening of hospitality venues in Gwent and the rest of Wales?

If so, you should be able to do so in the sunshine - because according to the Met Office, tomorrow is set to be another beautiful day across Gwent.

While temperatures are not forecast to rise higher than 14°C in Newport, Cwmbran, Abergavenny and Monmouth - and the maximum may be no higher than 13°C in Pontypool, and 12°C in north Gwent, in places like Ebbw Vale and Tredegar - it is set to be a day of dawn-until-dusk sunshine.

So if you are planning on having a pint or a bite to eat outside at the pub or a restaurant, it might be an idea to wear, or at least go prepared with an extra layer. After all, we've waited long enough to reach this particular milestone in the easing of lockdown in Wales, so we might as well be comfortable while doing so.

That advice will become more pertinent as the week goes on, as across Gwent and the rest of south east Wales, temperatures are set to drop, the sunshine will become more intermittent, and some rain is forecast.

On Tuesday, the Met Office is forecasting a largely cloudy day in Newport, Cwmbran and Abergavenny, with a high of 12°C. Pontypool will be largely cloudy too, though there is a 40 per cent chance of showers from 4pm.

And in Ebbw Vale, a maximum temperature of 11°C is forecast, with those showers also predicted.

There may be some rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Newport, with Wednesday's maximum temperature forecast at 11°C. It is also set to be mostly cloudy. Abergavenny looks set to follow a similar pattern on Wednesday, though up to a 50 per cent chance of rain is forecast in the late afternoon.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Newport is forecast to be 10°C, with the cloud winning out again, and in Abergavenny the picture is similar once more, though with showers more likely again in the afternoon.

Friday is set to be little different across Gwent in terms of temperature as the chilly spell persists, though sunny spells punctuated by showers could be the order of the day from early afternoon.

In Pontypool from Tuesday-Saturday, the maximum temperature is not forecast to rise above 10°C, and some showers are forecast on Wednesday. Cloudy is the predominant theme, though sunny spells are forecast on Friday and next Saturday.

In Ebbw Vale and other parts of north Gwent the temperatures are set to be a maximum - and very chilly - 8°C from Wednesday to Friday, possible rising to 9°C on Saturday, though from Wednesday on, the Met Office does not forecast showers in that part of Gwent.

Next Saturday May 1, meanwhile, while drier, is also predicted to have a maximum temperature of 11°C in Newport, and Abergavenny.

Monmouth, meanwhile, is set to endure the midweek drop in temperatures forecast for the rest of Gwent - but Friday and Saturday could bring plenty of sunny spells.