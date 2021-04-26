A FIVE-year-old Newport boy is tackling his own fundraising challenge after being inspired by the story of Captain Tom Moore.
Thomas Hunt, five, heard about the Captain Tom's story in school, and how he had walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.
At the same time, Thomas' aunt was trying to raise funds for the people of St Vincent, an island in the Caribbean, who have been displaced by volcano eruptions.
Inspired by Captain Tom, Thomas decided he would embark on his own fundraising challenge, completing 100 backflips.
With the money he has raised through sponsorship already, Thomas has provided care packages for a school full of displaced residents, 38 families in total.
But Thomas, who suffers with bad asthma, isn't stopping there.
His aunt, Lisa Blakeman said: "Thomas asked if he could try to do the same thing as Captain Tom and try to raise pennies for the children and families who were suffering on St Vincent.
"Being a superhero in training he felt he could attempt 100 back flips on his trampoline for donations.
"He doesn’t want it to stop there and hopes that with your help he can raise more money and help more people.
The care packages contain bread, milk, tea bags, fruit, sugar, crackers, nappies, drinks and yoghurts, among other items.
Each package costs around £20.
You can support Thomas' fundraising efforts via PayPal at stvincentvolcanoaid@gmail.com or by giving in store at Smith's Carpets and Flooring, in Aston Crescent, Newport.