A CRASH has blocked a lane of the M4.
Update 8.12pm: The incident has now been cleared to the hard shoulder. An update on the AA's traffic planner said: "Very slow traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M4 Eastbound from J23A A4810 (Magor Services) to J23 M48. Lane three (of three) was blocked, however delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened."
The incident is causing congestion on the eastbound carrigeway.
It occured between junction 23A for Magor and junction 23 for Rogiet.
An update on the AA's traffic planner said: "One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on M4 Eastbound from J23A A4810 (Magor Services) to J23 M48. Lane three (of three) blocked."
Traffic Wales are reporting congestion tailing as far back as junction 29 for Castleton this morning.
