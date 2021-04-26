A MAN who travelled from London to the Brecon Beacons to celebrate his birthday has been rescued after falling 30 feet onto rocks.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the Ystradfellte area on Saturday afternoon (April 24) after reports that the man was unable to move.

The injured man was treated at the scene, packaged in a vacuum mattress and stretched to safety before being taken to hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said: "Fortunately members of the public in the area were able to advise on the casualties position which meant resources were on scene pretty quickly.

"It was was a long and arduous extraction in the warm conditions for our casualty, up some quite steep and difficult terrain.

"We would also like to thank the members of the public who helped to keep the casualty as comfortable as they could prior to our arrival, along with numerous offers of assistance from others, also to the Brecon Beacons National Park wardens who looked after the gentleman’s partner and assisted in managing visitors in the area to avoid the vicinity around the casualty scene.

"We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery, and to cap it all he and his partner were visiting the area from the London as it was his birthday, certainly likely to be a memorable one and not forgotten in a hurry."

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team is an emergency service staffed entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. They cover the Brecon Beacons National Park in the south, to Welshpool in the north-east and Machynlleth in the north-west.

It costs around £400 every time the team is called out to a search and rescue operation. To show your support visit their donation page.