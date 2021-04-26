GRIFFIN Books has joined forces with three independent bookshops in Ireland to bring you an evening in the company of bestselling Irish novelists Graham Norton and Anne Griffin.
This online event, hosted by Penarth's Griffin Books and Ireland’s A Tale of Three Indies collective, will mark the paperback publication of Mr Norton's novel, Home Stretch, and the hardback release of Ms Griffin's highly anticipated second novel, Listening Still.
The event, which will take place on Thursday, May 6 via Zoom and will be chaired by presenter and podcaster Hannah MacInnes.
Anne Griffin’s debut novel, When All is Said, was a number one bestseller in Ireland and chosen as the Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year in the 2019 An Post Irish Book Awards.
Graham Norton's third novel, Home Stretch, became an instant bestseller - both in the UK and Ireland - when it was published in hardback last year.
All of Griffin Books' virtual events are now recorded and made available (to ticket holders only) to watch on demand for a limited period of time.
So you won't miss out even if you can't make the live event. Tickets cost just £5.00 per household and include a discount on signed books.
Book tickets online here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/griffinbooks, or contact the shop on 029 2070 6455 / info@griffinbooks.co.uk.