UP TO two million drivers in the UK could be at risk of a £1,000 fine, according to experts.

Lockdown has seen MOT tests pushed back meaning cars are overdue for their test with motorists risking a four-figure penalty.

According to research undertaken by one of the most popular UK test centres, nearly two million drivers could be at risk.

Over the weekend, it was reported 1.86 million cars could be breaking MOT rules.

The findings come as motorists across the UK are warned to ensure their vehicle has a valid MOT certificate.

If this is not the case, they face a £1,000 fine.

Kwik Fit has found that 600,000 cars on the road are unlikely to be roadworthy while 1.86 million are overdue and MOT.

Eric Smith, MOT scheme manager at Kwik Fit, said: "It may be that shifting the expiry dates with the extension has caused the MOT to slip from drivers’ minds, or perhaps they have been using their car so little that they have forgotten about having it tested.

"Some owners may think that because they’ve not been using their car it will be just as they left it, however parts will rust or wear with little use, bulbs may fail or windscreen wipers start to perish.”

He added: "We would urge drivers to make sure they are both safe and legal before heading out on to the road as restrictions ease."