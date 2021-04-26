LARGE grass fires ripped through a mountainside near Risca over the weekend.
Fire crews tackled the fire on Machen Mountain throughout the weekend.
Gwent Police were also called to a number of grass fires in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent over the last week.
⛔ This needs to 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) April 26, 2021
🚒 Over the weekend , our crews attended nearly8️⃣0️⃣ suspected deliberate grass fires
🔥 Fires can spread quickly
👀 If you see a fire or anyone starting a fire, please call 9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ immediately. #DawnsGlaw pic.twitter.com/8qGMrqdPQM
South Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that it received reports that the mountain was ablaze at around 11pm on Saturday, April 24.
A spokesperson also confirmed that part of the mountain between Risca and Machen located was still burning the following day.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were able to snap some photos of the blaze.
Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gabor Futo
Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gabor Futo
Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sebastian Kolesnik
Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sebastian Kolesnik
Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Danielle Orchard