LARGE grass fires ripped through a mountainside near Risca over the weekend.

Fire crews tackled the fire on Machen Mountain throughout the weekend.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gabor Futo

Gwent Police were also called to a number of grass fires in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent over the last week.

 

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that it received reports that the mountain was ablaze at around 11pm on Saturday, April 24.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gabor FutoPicture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gabor Futo

A spokesperson also confirmed that part of the mountain between Risca and Machen located was still burning the following day.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were able to snap some photos of the blaze.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Danielle Orchard