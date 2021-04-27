A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ANDREW WILLIAMS FORD, 52, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, was banned from driving for 24 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £2,775 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DENNIS TRANTER, 51, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £935 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

AARON BOUCHER, 20, of Monmouth House, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £604 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.

GETHIN RICHARD HANCOCK, 35, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am after he was found guilty of handling stolen goods – a £100 bicycle.

He was ordered to pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA LOUISE PRESS, 29, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £419 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

ELLIS LLOYD, 19, of Heol Mabon, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KIRSTY CHARLENE HODGE, 39, of Beechcroft, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 23 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £395 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

GYULA PAP, 40, of Bishops Close, Whitchurch, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Cardiff Road in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £466 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

ANDREI CATALIN BULMANDAR, 23, of Alice Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £445 in costs, fines and a surcharge.

MICHAEL JOHN WILKINS, 51, of Commercial Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

PHILIP GEORGE MILLIGAN WOOD, 32, of Dixton Road, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis in Caldicot.

STACEY LEE CORNWAY, 51, of St Helen’s Close, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he made a call to police which was not an emergency call or reporting a crime and was then abusive to ambulance service on their attendance.