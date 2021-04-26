DEFENCE secretary Ben Wallace has backed Boris Johnson following the prime minister asked Conservative donors to secretly pay for Downing Street refurbishments.

Mr Wallace denied that Boris Johnson is “sleazy” with Labour expected to pile on the pressure amid claims from Mr Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings.

Cummings has claimed that the prime minister wanted donors to “secretly pay for the renovation” of his official flat, in a move called “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” by the ex-Vote Leave campaigner.

However, Ben Wallace said Mr Johnson had paid “out of his own pocket” for the Downing Street upgrade.

Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Do I think the prime minister is sleazy? No, I don’t.

“Do I think the prime minister is an absolutely first-class leader who has led this country in a pandemic?

“Let’s not forget, while we are getting into Oscar-type gossip columns – there is an awful lot of gossip going around.

“He paid out of his own money to refurbish the flat. He paid for his flat.”

Labour’s Kate Green said there were “very troubling allegations” surrounding the work at the Number 11 flat, as her party called for the Electoral Commission, which has been looking into the matter, to start a full inquiry into how the changes were funded.

The shadow education secretary told the Today programme: “I’m glad they (the Electoral Commission) are looking into it because clearly these are very troubling allegations and they go to the heart of ethics and integrity in our government, and transparency.

“It seems to me that as long as there is uncertainty, there is doubt and innuendo and rumour about who is getting contracts, who is paying for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, who is in and who is out.

“This is distracting the government. They are not getting on with the right priorities for the country because they are busy fighting among themselves and seeking to throw up a smokescreen.”

The Opposition will ask Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to grant an urgent question requiring a minister to come to the House to respond to the charge that Mr Johnson plotted for Tory donors to put up the money for the work.

Over the weekend, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss insisted the Conservative Party leader had complied fully with the rules and had paid for the refurbishment, which reportedly ran to £200,000, out of his own pocket.

Mr Wallace added: “The Prime Minister has complied at all stages with the rules and we’ve been very clear on that.

“We have engaged with the Electoral Commission and we will continue to engage with that.”