TWENTY-one new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, including 16 in Newport.

There have been 97 new cases confirmed across Wales today.

There have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent for eight days, but two more deaths have been confirmed in other parts of Wales today.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,321, including 41,464 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,548, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 21, the latest available - is 14.5 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 12.9 per 100,000.

The rate for Gwent as a whole has risen slightly in recent days, though the number of case confirmed here remains very low, while for Wales as a whole, the rate has fallen gradually through April.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by almost 8,800 yesterday, to 1,777,375. And almost 2,500 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 689,534 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Monmouthshire (6.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the seventh lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to April 21. Blaenau Gwent (7.2) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (10.5) has the 11th lowest.

Newport (22.6 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 21, behind only Gwynedd (26.5). Torfaen (22.3) has the third highest rate in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 21 is 1.5 per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days across Wales are:

Swansea - 20

Newport - 16

Cardiff - 10

Gwynedd - seven

Wrexham - seven

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Bridgend - six

Rhondda Cynon Taf - four

Pembrokeshire - three

Blaenau Gwent - two

Caerphilly - two

Flintshire - two

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Powys - two

Torfaen - one

Conwy - one

Denbighshire - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Carmarthenshire - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.