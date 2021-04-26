THE body of a woman was discovered in Newport yesterday, shortly after a man fell to his death from a car park in the city centre.
The two deaths are being linked by Gwent Police who have launched an investigation.
The woman was found dead at an address in Monnow Way, Bettws at around 6.15pm yesterday evening.
Her death is being treated as suspicious, but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
READ MORE:
A spokesperson said that the woman's death is being linked to another which took place at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.
"We also had a call reporting that a man had fallen from the Kingsway car park in Newport city centre," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
"The man was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious."
Enquiries are currently ongoing.