If you’re considering going electric for your next vehicle, and with its wide range of benefits why would you not be, then Ponthir could have just the car for you. The all-new Fiat 500 Electric brings your drive to the next level, with a whole host of features that you’ll be desperate to try.
The first small car to bring Level 2 Autonomous Driving, which means a superior level of safety in the urban mobility, the Fiat 500 Electric will act as your trusted co-driver: it will accelerate, brake, and stay within the lane autonomously, ready to help at a moments notice. Ideal for driving safely and smoothly in the busy city, this compact car is designed with the future in mind.
It nevertheless retains its iconic design, granting you all of the aesthetic appeal of previous generations whilst imbuing the vehicle with more features than ever before. Embossed with side arrows inspired by the style of the 1957 model, the signature logo lettering and LED infinity lights for a fresh take on a classic look, the FIAT 500 Electric is a whole new incarnation.
And its features are all designed with you in mind. Fast Charge allows for a full day’s driving from only a 5 minute charge, covering 30 miles with that single top-up, whilst Sherpa Mode gives you plenty of assistance; adjusting the maximum speed, limited to 50mph; accelerator response, in order to reduce energy consumption; and deactivation of the climate control system and heated seats.
To discover more about this incredible machine, head over to www.ponthirhereford.co.uk/dealer/fiat/find-your-vehicle/500-electrico
