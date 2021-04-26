FORMER footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain has spoken out following the death of his eight-month-old daughter.

Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed when she was just eight weeks old.

30-year-old Ashley and his partner Safiyya Vorajee, 34 announced the heart-breaking news that their daughter had passed away on Saturday.

Today, Ashley has opened up to his Instagram followers saying his “heart is shattered”.

Sharing a picture of him holing his daughter’s hand, he wrote a caption describing his grief.

He said: "My heart is shattered.

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride.

"I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.

"You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life.

"I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence."

He added: "But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe.

"Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving.

"You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.

"I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity."

He then quoted lyrics from the Jungle Book song, I Wanna Be Like You, a song he often sang to his daughter.

A fundraiser to try to help save her life had reached more than £1.5 million with support from celebrities including Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johsnon.

Breaking the sad new over the weekend with an image of his daughter in his arms, Cain wrote on Instagram: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Azaylia’s mother Safiyya Vorajee also posted a picture of herself cradling her daughter.

She wrote on Instagram: “You are my angel, my heartbeat, my soul.

“RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”