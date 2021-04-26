A VOYEUR caught spying on his victim was handed a suspended jail sentence and ordered to register as sex offender for seven years.
Terry Duckstein, 57, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on February 23, 2019, and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Duckstein, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, must also complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
The defendant was told he was being spared going straight to jail because of his “previous good character and remorse”.
