A DRUG dealer who made more than £17,000 trafficking heroin and cocaine was ordered to hand over £3,200 in dirty cash.
John Dury, 54, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 45 months last November.
The defendant was back at Cardiff Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, heard how Dury benefitted by £17,405 from crime and has 3,211.34 available in assets to be seized by police.
He has 14 days to pay the amount or face an extra two months in prison in default.
In November 2020, Dury was locked up after he admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and having a knife in public.
The offences were committed in Newport on June 6.
Recorder Siddique also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all drugs and the lock knife the defendant had.
Dury must also pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from custody.