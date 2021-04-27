THE distance may not be a far as Scots band The Proclaimers' 10,000 miles but Kymin's May challenge is certainly a step in the right direction in supporting a local hospice.

Newport financial services firm boss Robin Hall and his team are preparing to put their best feet forward in support of St David's Hospice Care's 10,000 Steps a Day in May challenge.

Not only is the Kymin team taking part in the challenge, the firm is also sponsoring the event, which is taking place through National Walking Month.

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin financial planners with Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care and some of his the Kymin team resplendent in event T shirts. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR

Mr Hall, who has supported a huge number of events over the years in aid of the hospice, said: "It's never been more important than now to support the hospice which has been experiencing its most challenging time in its 40-plus year history.

"The hospice's shops have all been closed and fund-raising events cancelled due to the pandemic. Despite this it has continued to support the community throughout this most difficult time.

"Kymin and myself, personally, are supporting the 10,000 step challenge to get fundraising going once more for the hospice. The challenge will encourage people across all walks of life and age ranges to get out and about after getting back to work after lock-down. Physical as well as mental fitness is more important than ever after the last 12 months."

Mr Hall and other team members aim to complete the 10,000 steps a day challenge by walking from home to the office and completing a River Usk circuit during the day.

Entries are already flooding in not just from local people but from as far afield at Yorkshire and even Minnesota in the USA

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, who is organising the event, said 10k steps in May appears to have really grabbed people's imagination especially after the privations of lock down.

Ms Ansell said: "Once more we can count on Kymin for giving us such wonderful support. Kymin has been fabulous supporters over the years and are a shining example of how a local business can engage with us for the greater good.

"We would ask that everyone gets involved with this new campaign. This is a challenge to complete 10,000 steps each day but the health rewards speak for themselves. Raising funds will support those patients and families most in need living locally within our communities.

"We have all heard about virtual events over the past 12 months, now is the time to step up and step out to help your local hospice. We were established in 1979, we’ve helped thousands upon thousands of people locally in our 42 years, please help us now as we look to the future.”

For details of the 10,000 step challenge please call 01633 851051, email hello@stdavidshopsicecare.org or visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/10000stepsaday/