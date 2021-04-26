THOSE who enjoy visiting woodlands near Llandovery are invited to have their say on how the woodlands are managed for the future.

Natural Resources Wales - who manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a 25-year management plan for the Crychan woodlands, a large area of forest to the north east of Llandovery.

The plan sets out long term objectives and proposals for the future management of the woodlands and the trees within them.

As part of a public consultation, people have until Thursday, May 20, to provide feedback on the proposals. People can read the plans in detail and leave feedback via NRW’s online consultation.

Andrew Hood, Senior Officer in Forest Planning, for NRW, said: “Our forests offer so many benefits to the natural world and to our communities. They help us in the fight against climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

"Over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic, these spaces have been more important than ever, providing much needed opportunities for exercise, family time and moments of calm.

“We know how valued our woodlands are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to feedback on the plans. This will help us to ensure these areas can continue to meet the needs of the local communities for years to come.”

Anyone wishing to participate but unable to view the proposals on NRW’s online consultation can contact 0300 065 3000 and request a hard copy.

Residents who wish to send feedback by post can send it to: Crychan Forest Resource Plan Consultation, Maes Newydd, Llandarcy, Neath Port Talbot, SA10 6JQ.

All feedback and questions will need to be returned by Thursday, May 20, 2021.