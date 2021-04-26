PUBS were finally able to welcome customers back across Newport today.

We hit the town to speak to some of the landlords delighted to get back to work, and the punters delighted to get back to their pints.

The hospitality sector has been hit hard across the UK, and Wales is no different, but there was relief at today's reopening.

Kieran King, who runs the Carpenters Arms, in High Street, described himself as "like a kid at Christmas" as he was finally able to return to work.

Kieran King, who runs The Carpenters Arms in High Street

Mr King said: "It is lovely to see all the regulars out here again.

"The council have given us the delivery bays across the road so we can extend the area, and we have pretty much matched the indoor seating with outdoor space now.

"Hopefully, if this maintains, the way it is going now we can be really settled for the following year.

"When the internals open now, hopefully on May 17, that will essentially double the capacity of the venue and give us a good opportunity to make the money that we've lost over the current year.

"But so far, so good."

A view of the beer garden at The Hand Post Hotel

That was also the view of Nicky Mackenzie at The Hand Post Hotel, on Risca Road, who told us about her opening day.

And after months of closure preparations for reopening, attention is now turning to what will hopefully be a great summer.

Matt Wiseman, of Tiny Rebel, said: "It is great to be back, and it feels like getting back to normal.

"We are looking forward to a good summer now, and I can't wait to get people down here on the weekends.

"We've been putting months of work into this, and it is so good to see people here again."