CARDIFF and Vale College has been shortlisted for five prestigious UK-wide Tes Further Education Awards, placing it among the top colleges in the country.

The College has been shortlisted in categories that range across its work: FE College of the Year; Best Teaching and Learning Initiative; Best Support; Employer Engagement and WorldSkills Hero.

Following a year unlike any other, CAVC has continued to support learners, raise aspirations and developing skilled and employable. Working extensively with learners and employers, the College has navigated through challenging times.

Its innovative use of IT during lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions has seen it shortlisted for Best Teaching & Learning Initiative. Staff across the College worked tirelessly to ensure learners continued to develop and learn online so that CAVC remained ‘open’.

A cross-College focus on the wellbeing of students and its safeguarding work led to shortlisting in the Best Support category, while its work with companies across all sectors such as GoCompare, Deloitte, Hafod and the DWP saw it up for the Employer Engagement Award.

The work of the Cyber Security and IT teams in supporting CAVC students to enter and succeed in skills competitions, including students representing the UK and the WorldSkills Finals in Russia saw them shortlisted for the WorldSkills Hero Award.

Finally, the way everyone at CAVC across the board has pulled together to support, develop and teach its learners through the pandemic has seen it shortlisted for the overall FE College of the Year Award.

CAVC has strong record of success in the Tes FE Awards, last year winning Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment and Contribution to the Local Community. This year’s virtual awards will take place on 28th May.

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “It really is such an honour to be shortlisted for not one, but five Tes FE Awards.

"The fact that the awards we have been shortlisted for cover such a range of the College’s activities reflects how everyone at CAVC has worked so hard during extreme circumstances to ensure that the current and future needs of our learners are met and I am immensely proud of them all.”