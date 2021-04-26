DRIVING while disqualified has landed a Gwendraeth Valley teen in court.
Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, Ryan Nicholas, of Deildre, Llannon, admitted driving a Volkswagen Polo on Queen Victoria Road, Llanelli, on October 9, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
The 18-year-old also admitted a charge of driving without insurance.
Taking the defendant’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence on April 15, the bench fined Nicholas £120, ordered him to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was also banned from driving for three months.