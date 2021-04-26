A POPULAR market event is returning to Caldicot after more than a year of cancellations and restrictions.
Caldicot's May Day Market will return to the town centre on Saturday, May 1.
A spokesperson said: "Finally, after a long year-and-a-bit filled with lockdowns, shop closures, and restrictions, we are pleased to be able to announce the first of this year's Caldicot Town Team events - the ever popular May Day Market."
The event will take place in the town centre from 9am until 3pm on May 1.
With something for everyone, it's a chance to browse the stalls, meet up with friends, have a chat - and enjoy a few hours out and about in town.
All stalls will be socially distanced and hand sanitiser will be available.
For stall holders check out the information you need to book your place at this event at caldicottownteam.co.uk/2021-market-events-announced
Contact caldicottownteam@outlook.com for more information