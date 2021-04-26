A ROAD through Hafodyrynys will be closed during the night from tomorrow to allow for resurfacing works.
The A472 will be closed between 8.30pm and 6.30am from Tuesday, April 27 and the closure will be in place for three nights.
There will be no access from Pantside due to the resurfacing work including the road past the junction.
Diversions through the Heads of the Valleys Road and the A4065 as well as local routes will still be available.
Caerphilly County Borough Council apologise for the inconvenience and disturbance that may occur during the works.
