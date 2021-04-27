PEOPLE in the Gwent area will be able to get a free Covid-19 test if they have additional symptoms to the initial list.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board – which covers the Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen areas – is continuing to encourage people who have symptoms including a fever, new continuous cough or loss or change of taste and smell to get tested for Covid-19.

But now the health board is also encouraging people who have flu-like symptoms including aching or painful muscles, excessive tiredness, persistent headache, runny or blocked nose, persistent sneezing, sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing to also get a test.

They also encourage people to book a test if they are generally feeling unwell or has recently been in contact with someone with coronavirus or have any new symptoms, or a change in symptoms even if you have previously tested negative.

There are 14 testing facilities across the region to allow for quicker and more convenient tests. Results are also returned within 24 hours in most cases.

If anyone has those symptoms, they are asked to stay at home and arrange a test by calling 119 or booking online https://gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19

You will be asked about the classic three symptoms but when booking online, you can select the option “you have been asked to take a test by your local council.”

You could also book a test by calling 0300 30 31 222.

Head of Gwent test, trace protect service, Jonathan Keen, said: “We appreciate the huge efforts and sacrifices made by people across Wales in helping to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"However, current evidence shows that a third wave is a real threat, so identifying infections that could otherwise go undetected is particularly important as new variants of the virus emerge and restrictions are eased.

"The more tests we carry out, the easier it will be to spot early clusters of cases; detect possible virus mutations and more importantly protect friends and family. This will also help with continued easing restrictions.”

ABUHB’s executive director of public health, Dr Sarah Aitken, said: “Our aim is to find Covid-19 cases in our communities and drive down the numbers of onward transmissions. The risk remains significantly higher indoors and while the risk is not reduced to zero, it is safer to spend time with other people outdoors due to increased ventilation.

“We must all keep doing the things that keep us safe, like wearing face coverings, social distancing, handwashing and good ventilation when indoors. Everyone’s aim needs to be to keep the rates as low as possible, so if in any doubt, get a test.”

As with the main symptoms, anyone who takes a test because of the additional symptoms must stay at home and self-isolate until the result is received. If positive, you and your household must isolate for 10 days. But if it is negative, the isolation can be ended when feeling well enough.

Anyone required to isolate could get a payment of up to £500 to help with loss of earning if instructed to self-isolate and cannot work from home. Applications can be made online to your local authority.