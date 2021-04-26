A LORRY driver was banned after being caught with drugs in his system while at the wheel of a 7.5 tonne tarmac truck.
Leeroy James Reed, gave a reading of 2.8 micrograms per litre of blood of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis derivative, at the Coldra on the M4 in Newport.
The legal limit is 2 micrograms per litre of blood.
The offence was committed on August 19, 2020.
Reed, 30, of Long Acre, North Cornelly, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to drug driving.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
He was banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.