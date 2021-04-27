PUNTERS looking for that extra sparkle as they head out to the pub this weekend after months away will be interested to hear that top-of-the-range designer jewellery and watches are among items being auctioned in Newport this week.

Wilsons Auctions is offering bidders a chance to bid for more than 210 lots of gold and diamond jewellery, high-end watches and luxury handbags.

The upcoming auction will feature brand new 9ct and 18ct gold and diamond rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets including pieces with a variety of gemstones from emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

Other lots will include Rolex, Tag Heuer and Raymond Weil watches and designer handbags and accessories by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Celine and Chloe.

The timed online auction will start on Thursday, April 29 from 11am and will time-out from 11am the following day.

Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales Coordinator, Michael Streight said: “This month’s Online Luxury Goods Auction is a great opportunity for bidders to invest in some beautiful pieces of jewellery including brand new items that will suit all tastes and styles.

"We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients, which have seen significant growth across the group. We play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of these clients and in recent years, these auctions have seen us responsible in returning £120 million back into the public purse,” he concluded.

This auction will be taking place online only, all Lots can be viewed on the Wilsons Auctions website and for further information email uga@wilsonsauctions.com.

To register for this auction go to wilsonsauctions.com or for updates on all auctions follow Wilsons Auctions on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.