A WOULD-BE drug dealer offered to supply cocaine because he wanted to “impress a new girlfriend”.

Cory O’Neill, 26, of Wolseley Street, Newport, came to the attention of the police when they were investigating organised crime gangs in the city.

His mobile number was linked to a suspect and the defendant’s home was raided just before Christmas, Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how O’Neill had sent one text message last summer offering to supply 14g of cocaine.

Officers found the mobile phone he used to send the text hidden in guttering above his bedroom window.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that he did not have any of the class A in his possession.

O’Neill admitted offering to supply cocaine on August 17, 2020.

Thomas Stanway, defending, said: “There is an element of bravado in this case.

“The defendant didn’t have any cocaine. He sent the text to impress a new girlfriend he had just started seeing.”

His barrister added in mitigation: “He is genuinely sorry for his actions. He hates himself for it.

“It was out of character. The defendant is has no previous convictions recorded against him.

“He became addicted to cocaine and it spiralled out of control in the summer of 2020.”

The court was also told how O’Neill suffered with mental health problems and had endured a “childhood trauma”.

Judge Nicola Jones said the defendant’s case was an “unusual” one.

She told him: “You have led a blameless life until now. You never had these drugs but you did offer to sell them.”

O’Neill was jailed for 24 months, suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was also told to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He might also be facing a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.