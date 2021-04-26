SHOCKING footage has emerged of a rather famous motorist going berserk over a parking space and persistently ramming into two cars on a quiet Powys street.

Thankfully, rather than a bout of serious road rage, it appears to be a staged incident – involving none other than TV presenter Richard Hammond.

The celebratory petrolhead, who rose to prominence as a co-presenter on renowned TV show Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May, appeared to be in Crickhowell, South Powys, on Friday, April 23, filming a segment for The Grand Tour – the trio’s new show which is on its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.

A video of the incident – which at first glance seems to show a fed-up driver recklessly ramming their vehicle into a tight space on a residential street – first surfaced on the Jonny flip-flop's almighty truck ups backup Facebook group on Friday morning. It was also posted later on a Spanish Twitter page called @SocialDrive.

In the one-minute and 41-second long video, local residents can be seen getting out their phones and filming as a maroon Renault people carrier tries to manoeuvre into a tight parking bay in-between a grey Citroen Saxo and another grey Renault vehicle. At one point the maroon people carrier revs and screeches loudly with its wheels spinning and smoking as it tries to barge the Saxo out of the way, but unsuccessfully. Eventually, the driver manages to squeeze into the space – and when the male driver exits the vehicle, close-up images appear to clearly show it is 51-year-old Hammond.

The shock and awe of the video is also tempered by the fact footage clearly shows cameramen filming the incident.

It did prompt one concerned local, however, to contact police, tweeting a video of the incident to Dyfed Powys Police.

The force responded by saying: “Hi Philip, thanks for getting in touch. We are aware of some filming happening in and around this area at the moment, but thanks for letting us know.”