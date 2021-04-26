THE FIRE is still going on Machen Mountain – two days after it began.

The mountain was set on fire at around 11pm on Saturday, April 24 – just days after two separate blazes on the mountain which took place on Thursday, April 22.

Firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling the latest blaze over the past two days – with a helicopter out helping with transporting and distributing water in an effort to put it out.

Despite their work, as of 5.30pm today, there was still a section of the mountain – on the Machen side – on fire and the helicopter was out again to assist.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said this afternoon that there was no update on the situation on the mountain.

Initially, the Machen side was on fire on Thursday evening at around 7.45pm. It had looked to have been put out later that evening, but around half past midnight, it was alight again.

On Saturday, the fire began on the Risca side of the mountain around 11pm, with numerous people calling the fire service throughout the night concerned as it was heading towards where there are known to be animals.

The aftermath of the blaze is a large area of black visible from as far as Newport.