THE fire at Machen Mountain has been reignited – almost two days after it was started.
Most of the fire which began on Saturday, April 24 at around 11pm had been extinguished, with just a few bits left on the Machen side at around 5.30pm today. However, in the past hour, it seems to have reignited further down the mountain.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Crews are in attendance at a large grass fire in Machen, Caerphilly. We would ask local residents to keep all windows and doors closed at this time and thank them for their continued support and patience when we deal with this incident.”
Resident Dan Howell said that the fire had still been burning but seemed to get worse the later it got during the day.
A helicopter funded by Natural Resources Wales has been helping with extinguishing the fire over the weekend and into today.
After a busy weekend and some refuelling, the helicopter which is funded by @NatResWales is taking off again to help combat grass fires at Machen and elsewhere.
