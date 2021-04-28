A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEIGH MICHAEL LEWIS, 36, of King Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 24 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

VICTORIA ELIZABETH DAVIES, 33, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DUSAN POLLAK, 27, of Commercial Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating.

He must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay £770 in costs and compensation.

CHRISTOPHER GARY DREW, 27, of Newgate Street, Brecon, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Cwmbran railway station.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL AHERN, 36, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARWYN ATYEO, 33, of Coolgreany Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTONIO BAUTISTA VAZQUEZ, 39, of The Moorings, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL DAVIES, 38, of Princess Court, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL FEKETE, 34, of Baldwin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN CHARLES ALAN JONES, 31, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAULINE ELIZABETH MILES, 52, of The Woods, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS MUSCOTT, 23, of Fron Wen, Pengam, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHNATHAN ROBERT TUVNES, 23, of David Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.