WITH the 2021 Senedd Election just over a week away, here the candidates for Blaenau Gwent explain why they believe you should vote for them.

Robert Beavis - Reform UK

Many in Blaenau Gwent put their trust in the Brexit Party.

We delivered on that trust and now we ask that you do this again.

We have changed our name to Reform UK and now want to reform Wales.

Devolution isn’t working, but we believe this is because of third-rate Labour politicians.

We will reform devolution to ensure government is leaner and more decisive.

Cancelling devolution and handing power to Westminster Tories would be a backwards step.

The Tories are indivisible from Labour and do not have our best interests at heart.

There should be no more lockdowns.

Now that we have vaccines, new treatments and knowledge of who is at risk from Covid, we must use this information to manage the disease.

A targeted protection strategy is the best way to ensure a workable policy that doesn’t inflict so much damage on our communities by shutting schools and businesses.

As a businessman I believe in efficient, lean government.

Wales has 22 councils delivering similar services at a great cost to taxpayers.

We will reduce this by half along with the number of chief executives earning up to £180,000 and use the savings to freeze council tax.

Alun Davies - Labour

Born and raised in Tredegar, I remain rooted in the town and the community. The values I learnt as a child and which inspired Nye Bevan to found our NHS are the ones that continue to drive me today.

After the hardest year we have known, we see how vital Nye’s Labour values are.

We need a Welsh Labour Government to stand up for Blaenau Gwent - as it has done.

From the £1.5 billion dualling of the A465 to the £70 million upgrade to the Ebbw Vale line to the £100 million Tech Valleys project, only Welsh Labour will deliver the investment needed for our recovery.

A new Welsh Labour Government will stand up for our health and social care staff - doing right by those who have consistently done right by us by giving them a fair pay raise.

A Welsh Labour Government will re-regulate buses to deliver improved, increased services.

We will also legislate for tougher laws on littering and fly-tipping - and to make our roads safer. We will invest in our towns, people and communities while also tackling the climate emergency.

It is only Welsh Labour that will stand up for Blaenau Gwent and communities like ours.

Edward Dawson - Conservative

I believe I would make a good Senedd member for Blaenau Gwent because I care about its future.

The Valleys need special attention because they have a legacy of former industries and need to look to the future.

Young people should see a life here and be confident about it.

We also have a wonderful green background of wild landscapes and hills that are unique.

These are an asset and this land and its people need proper support and a vision to aspire to.

I work locally in the community and have a good record as a communicator and advocate.

I live in the Valleys and want to work for their survival and prosperity.

Based in Merthyr Tydfil, I run a park and open space for the community.

It is an old industrial site that has become a park with play areas and much wildlife.

I also now chair the Board of Merthyr Voluntary Action.

I have experience of working at all levels and can make a clear contribution to the Welsh Senedd.

Conservative policies will be positive and work for places from Ebbw Vale to Abertillery.

It is time to replace Labour and focus on a better wholesome future.

Mandy Moore - Independent

Since being elected to the council in 2017, I have come to realise, that local politics is about people. Local people, people like me and you - who live, work and raise their families in Blaenau Gwent.

My family and I, live in Blaenau Gwent, my children were educated in Blaenau Gwent and we consider ourselves to be Blaenau Gwent people, who have great pride in our area.

Blaenau Gwent is a great place to live, work and raise a family. But we know we have challenges.

I promise to do all I can to improve the employment situation and seize all opportunities to encourage further investments into our valleys via green initiatives, regeneration projects, new road infrastructure and planned improvements to our public transport provision, health and social care provision and tourism. These initiatives will enable us to attract employers and create new jobs.

I am and will be, a very visible member for the whole community and I will fight for what is good for Blaenau Gwent and all its residents.

I will ensure that we have a voice in the Senedd, one which knows what Blaenau Gwent needs and knows how to get it done!

Peredur Owen Griffiths - Plaid Cymru

Over the past 18 months I’ve been listening to you, the people of Blaenau Gwent on things that matter.

From traffic to roadworks, litter to council tax – it’s a litany of neglect.

These issues matter and something needs to change.

As your new Senedd member I promise to keep up the conversation with you all, keep gathering the evidence, and keep up the pressure to help bring about the change that counts.

A Plaid Cymru government would be able to put more money in your pocket by reforming the unfair council tax system – did you know that Blaenau Gwent residents pay some of the highest rates in Wales?

Our ‘local first’ initiative will support small Welsh businesses, and our economic pledge will see the creation of 60,000 new jobs. Increased work opportunities will help revive our town centres.

Blaenau Gwent has been ignored for too long – by those in power and those elected to represent you: Side-lined and left to drift at the bottom of league tables.

I say enough is enough, let's break the cycle of neglect and put pride back into our valleys.

Let’s Vote for Blaenau Gwent, and Vote for Plaid Cymru on May 6.

Richard Taylor - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party

Former candidate and runner-up in Blaenau Gwent for the Brexit Party, local businessman, campaigner.

Paula Yates - Liberal Democrats

As your Liberal Democrat candidate, I stand for a party which is rooted in local communities.

We work for a society which is fair to everyone.

Liberal Democrats know how difficult this last eighteen months have been for so many people.

That’s why we say the next Senedd must Put Recovery First.

Covid has shown up a crisis in mental health.

Liberal Democrats will make sure that mental health support is available whenever it’s needed.

We’ve seen how neglected the care services have been.

Liberal Democrats will give carers the value they deserve by improving pay and conditions.

Many small businesses have been devastated by the pandemic and by Brexit regulations.

Liberal Democrats will freeze business rates and work to put life back into our local high streets.

At the heart of all our plans is the recovery of the planet.

Liberal Democrats will invest in homes which are cheaper to heat and create new jobs in green industries.

I know that many of you share the Liberal Democrats’ belief in a fair society in which everyone can thrive.

A Liberal Democrat vote will give a strong voice to your beliefs in the next Senedd.

Find statements from candidates standing for other constituencies here:

Statements from candidates for Monmouth, Newport West and Torfaen, as well as from the parties standing in South Wales East region, and those running for Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, will be published later this week.