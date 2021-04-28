A MOTORIST with a “disgraceful record” was jailed and banned for more than four years after he was caught at the wheel whilst disqualified.
Ryan Parry, 32, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, was sent to prison for 16 weeks after pleaded guilty.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant had a “disgraceful driving record” and his offence on April 18 in a Mitsubishi L200 was “aggravated by his previous offending”.
Parry was banned from driving for 49 months.
He was also ordered to pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.
The defendant was told he would have been locked up for 26 weeks if he had not admitted the offence.