ONE of Pembrokeshire's longest-established hotels, which shut last year, is set to reopen within weeks.

There were fears that Tenby’s Imperial Hotel would remain closed indefinitely when it went into administration last May as part of Shearings Hotels.

But it is now due to open its doors again as part of a newly-formed collection of former Shearings Hotels under the banner of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection.

Thirty jobs will be created when the clifftop Imperial, overlooking Tenby's South Beach, reopens on May 17, in line with Welsh Government guidelines.

The hotel is under new ownership with a hotel management agreement with Bespoke Hotels.

Its bed and breakfast rates will start from £96 per night, with pet-friendly rooms available. The venue will also be promoting itself for weddings and business meetings.

Paul FitzGerald, the collection's portfolio managing director, said: “Given the enormous challenges of the last few months, we’re delighted to bring the Imperial Hotel back to market.

"It’s a lovely property that’s superbly located, and well-known within the area, and we know the initial closure was felt keenly amongst the local community. Now though, with reopening plans in place, we’re able to offer not just jobs and wider tourism opportunities, but a hospitality service that people can engage with as restrictions lift.

"With the country having been unable to enjoy the delights of hospitality for so long, everyone is eager to enjoy themselves post lockdown, and as people are starting to realise these properties are reopening, we’re already seeing keen interest to book – something that bodes really well for their future success.

“Our renewed focus with reopening is on reaching wider audiences. In particular we are looking to attract those seeking leisure breaks and welcoming local residents to sample the restaurants, bars, and wedding and event spaces on offer as we look to restore the hotel to local hero status and develop a close bond with communities.”

The other reopening hotels within the collection are spread across 33 destinations in England, Scotland and Wales and includes properties located in celebrated spots such as the Windermere Hotel in Windermere, Cumbria, The Caledonian in Fort William, the Highlands, and The Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.

Thomas Greenall, managing director of Bespoke Hotels, said: “Coast & Country Hotel Collection is made up of some prominent local hotels in some wonderful and well-established leisure locations and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate their reopening. We know the initial closures of many of these properties caused a real stir in their local communities last year, so we hope they’ll be keen to embrace their reopening and support the individual hotels in their endeavours.

“We hope this will be regarded as a very positive move for the area – delivering jobs, support for communities and vital trade for suppliers and ancillary businesses.”

As part of reopening, Coast & Country has sought to actively re-employ previous staff, whilst also looking to offer new roles to those keen to join the hospitality industry.

For further information, see https://bespokehotels.com/hotels/coast-country-collection