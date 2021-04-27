THE coronavirus rolling weekly case rate for Wales is at its lowest since last summer.

The rate - for the week ending April 22 - is 12.2 cases per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate too is on the way down again, after creeping up slightly in recent days, now standing at 12.1.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, including eight in Newport, out of in Wales.

There have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent for nine days, and no new deaths have been confirmed in other parts of Wales today.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,354, including 41,475 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,548, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 22, the latest available - is 12.1 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 12.2 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by almost 8,000 yesterday, to 1,785,347. And more than 11,500 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 701,099 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

Monmouthshire (5.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the fifth lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to April 22. Blaenau Gwent (7.2) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (8.3) has the 10th lowest.

Newport (22.6 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 22, behind only Gwynedd (23.3). Torfaen (12.8) has, with Flintshire, the equal eighth highest rate in Wales.

It must be stressed that, with rates at such low levels currently, small increases in cases can result in seemingly large daily differences in those rolling weekly rates.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 22 is 1.4 per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days across Wales are:

Newport - eight

Wrexham - four

Swansea - four

Caerphilly - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Gwynedd - two

Cardiff - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Anglesey - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Torfaen - none

Conwy - none

Denbighshire - none

Flintshire - none

Bridgend - none

Ceredigion - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.