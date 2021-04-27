I am sure that many older people will remember the very popular Tesco supermarket that was in the old Kingsway Centre.
Since that closed many years ago, Newport has not had a supermarket in the city centre.
As Debenhams in Friars Walk will be closing its doors for the final time soon I think that this is an ideal time for Tesco to be invited to open a superstore in the vacant premises.
I believe that this would increase footfall in the city centre, there is ample parking close by, there is a bus station attached to the store and another just a short walk away so bus companies would hopefully see an increase in passenger numbers, this, in turn, would lower air pollution in the area.
Out of town supermarkets are great for those who have their own transport but not so great for those who do not!
Lindsey Hayes
Newport
