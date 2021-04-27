GAME Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has started production, HBO has announced.
British stars Paddy Considine and Matt Smith will appear in the new series and were shown in an image of a socially distanced table read.
House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of the Targaryen family.
Fire will reign 🔥— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The Targaryen family are mentioned throughout the Game of Thrones series and their descendant, Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke, plays a major role in the battle for Westeros.
The picture shared by HBO featured the cast going over the script while seated at separate tables.
Stars Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint and Olivia Cooke were all at the table read.
Mr Considine, 47, will play the “warm, kind and decent” King Viserys Targaryen in House Of The Dragon.
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
Star of Doctor Who and The Crown, Matt Smith, will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen.
Fans of George RR Martin’s books will know the Targaryen family becomes embroiled in a deadly civil war.
House Of The Dragon is one of many Game Of Thrones TV projects HBO has in the works, while a stage show for the West End is also in production.
Game Of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon during its eight-season run but its critically panned finale in 2019 left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans.