GOGGLEBOX stars reacting to Boris Johnson's press conferences and Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired performance on Britain’s Got Talent are both in the running to be crowned the best TV moment of the year.

They are part of the final six shortlist to be voted the best TV moment at this year’s Bafta television awards.

The dance group sparked more than 24,000 complaints with a performance on the ITV programme in 2020, which saw a white performer kneeling on the neck of the group’s founder Ashley Banjo, in a reference to the death of George Floyd.

But TV watchdog Ofcom dismissed the complaints, concluding that the routine’s “central message was a call for social cohesion and unity”.

The routine is among six nominees for the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public. The nominees were chosen from a longlist based on audience viewing figures, social listening data and desk research.

The final shortlist of six was selected by an independent jury of national media figures, including writer and author Caitlin Moran.

What else has been nominated?





Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One’s EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also make the shortlist.

Nigella Lawson’s mispronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” also features, after the scene from her BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat became a viral hit on social media.

Gogglebox on Channel 4 is nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to prime minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conferences.

Hannah Wyatt, chairwoman of Bafta’s television committee, said: “Television in 2020 showcased the importance of entertainment and demonstrated incredible craft, gripping scriptwriting and brilliant visual spectacles which captivated the British viewer.

“From bringing nostalgic favourites back, to raising awareness about hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award 2021 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between the TV viewers at home and the people who make it.

“I can’t wait to see who the public choose to be their Virgin Media Must-See Moment winner, in what is sure to be a close contest.”

At 2020’s ceremony, the must-see moment award went to Gavin And Stacey, for the scene in which Nessa proposes to Smithy from the BBC show’s 2019 Christmas special.

When can I watch this year’s Bafta television awards?





Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the Baftas for a second year, with the ceremony returning to a studio-based production.

2020’s ceremony was broadcast live from behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nominees accepting their awards virtually.

The Baftas will broadcast as-live on BBC One on the evening of Sunday, June 6.