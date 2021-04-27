A VETERINARY practice is returning to an area north west of Chepstow in Monmouthshire, although animals won’t be treated there.

The village of St Arvans will benefit from a new vets, six years after Three Counties Veterinary Centre in Devauden closed.

Monmouthshire County Council gave the green light for a vets office at the Ride and Stride retail site in St Arvans.

Chepstow Saddlery was previously used as a saddlery shop, but the change of use application means that it would also benefit from a vets office space.

The rest of the building will continue to be used for retail.

The decision report says: “Abbey Equestrian Chepstow (AEC) intend to rent one of the ground floor rooms at the Ride and Stride retail site in St Arvans to use as an office for reception staff and veterinary surgeons.

“Although clients may visit the site (to pay bills) there will never be any horses visiting the site for veterinary treatment.

“This site will be office and retail only.”

Under the plans the site will be in use between 9am and 5pm on weekdays but the vets offer a 24 hour service.

The report says the changes “will enhance facilities available to the local community” and will “help improve services to the wider community and safeguard the viability of these small independent businesses”.