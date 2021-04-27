A CARDIFF teenager has been reported missing.
Ismail Farah, 18, was last seen at home in the Butetown area of Cardiff at 4am on Tuesday, April 27. His family are extremely worried and they and South Wales Police officers are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Farah was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, jacket and white headphones.
MORE NEWS:
- Operation to tackle 50-hectare grassfire on Machen Mountain continues
- Bomb squad called in and homes evacuated in Monmouth after reports of explosive
- Watch: I would walk 10,000 steps... to help raise funds for hospice
Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 or the South Wales Police social media pages using the reference *146226.