A MAN is due to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of £10,900.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Patrick McDonagh, 25, denied committing the alleged offence in Abertillery last month.

The prosecution claims a robbery took place on March 18.

McDonagh, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire, was represented by Hashim Salmman and the prosecution by Jenny Yeo.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, set a trial date of October 26 and it is expected to last between three and four days.

McDonagh was remanded in custody.