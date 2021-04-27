A MAN is due to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of £10,900.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Patrick McDonagh, 25, denied committing the alleged offence in Abertillery last month.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The prosecution claims a robbery took place on March 18.
McDonagh, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire, was represented by Hashim Salmman and the prosecution by Jenny Yeo.
READ MORE: Neighbour attacked victim’s truck with knives after practical joke turned sour
The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, set a trial date of October 26 and it is expected to last between three and four days.
McDonagh was remanded in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.