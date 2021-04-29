As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary today, April 29, we have taken a look in the files to see how Gwent celebrated their big day.

Here is a story from the South Wales Argus published the day after the wedding.

THOUSANDS of royal well-wishers were out on the streets of Gwent yesterday, with more than 30 street parties celebrating the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In Dan y Deri, Abergavenny, 90 residents transformed the street into a sea of red, white and blue, with reams of bunting and union flags bearing the royal couple’s faces.

Crowds at the Millennium Centre in Pill

Children enjoyed facepainting, a buffet and a barbecue, while the adults watched the ceremony and toasted the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a glass of Champagne.

A street party for residents from Bryn Road and Highfield Road in Pontllanfraith was so popular that 40 people had to be turned away.

Around 120 children and adults enjoyed a buffet which included rolls donated by resident Colin Brace from Brace’s Bakery and pasties from Colin’s Fish Bar, and each child was given a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint by one of the area’s oldest residents, 92-year-old Mary Glencross.

Further along the valley in Swffryd, the village’s community centre was packed with children and parents wearing Royal wedding T-shirts and union flag hats.

Around £2,000 was raised by groups and volunteers who use the centre to make the party free for the 350 people who attended.

Emma Bennett is pretty pleased with her cake of a Royal carriage at the Buckle Wood royal party in Chepstow

Pill Millennium Centre, in Newport, was also decked with union flags, as more than 300 people joined in celebrations thrown by Pill Communities First and Pill Carnival Committee.

Local families watched the big day unfold on a projector screen in the main hall, while youngsters enjoyed activities including a bouncy castle, go-karting and face painting.

Fourteen volunteers helped at the event, which was paid for by a £1,000 grant given through Newport City Homes community funding.

Tracey Robertson, who was at the event with her son Jack, three, said: “It is brilliant to see all the community come together.”

Residents of Tone Road, Bettws, continued their tradition of street parties, as around 30 people marked the big day.

The street has previously held parties for occasions including the Silver Jubilee and VE Day anniversary.

Four-year-old Olivia Roberts having her Royal cake at the Millennium Centre

Resident Sandra Lewis, who organised the party with Pam McLoughlin, said: “It is lovely to get everyone together and celebrate. The wedding was lovely.”

One hundred and 30 adults and children celebrated at Pettingale Road, Croesyceiliog, with a barbecue, bouncy castle and disco funded by Croesyceiliog and Llanyravon Community Council.

Organisers Julie Rabaiotti, 38, and Kate Fitzgerald, 33, were so busy planning the event they missed the actual wedding.

Carers at New Inn Care Home treated residents to a mock wedding which saw carers Katie Champion, 22, and Dean Jones, 26, tie the knot, with Reverend Canon Jennifer Mole overseeing the proceedings.