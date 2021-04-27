A PAEDOPHILE pensioner was ordered to register as sex offender for seven years after he pleaded guilty to downloading child abuse images.
Robert Palmer, 68, of Pembroke Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.
The defendant admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children at categories A, B and C.
The offences were committed between 2017 and 2020, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Palmer must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He has to register as a sex offender until 2028 and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.